Pope Benedict ordered Archbishop Gänswein to destroy his personal correspondence

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the late Pope’s personal secretary and executor of his will, says that he complied with the order.



“A pity? I thought so too,” he said, “but he gave this direction and there was no way out.”



Archbishop Gänswein also said that he was searching for three cousins of the late Pontiff; the cousins may be eligible for an inheritance.

