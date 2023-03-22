Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishop criticizes Germany’s Synodal Way

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Synodal Way’s “shocking conclusion is an absolute first in the history of the modern Church — a national conference of bishops essentially rejecting fundamental aspects of Church teaching and practice,” writes Bishop Donald Hying of Madison.



“No one has the authority to change Church teaching, as if the truth given is malleable and adaptive to changing cultural norms,” he continued. “When people express their dismay to me about the turbulence in the Church and the many conflicting opinions about doctrine and morality, I simply reaffirm that the Faith does not change. We have the Scriptures, the Tradition, and the Catechism.”

