+Archbishop Joseph Powathil, 92

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has passed away at the age of 92.



Born in 1930, Syro-Malabar Archbishop Joseph Powathil was ordained to the priesthood in 1962 and to the episcopate in 1972. He was Archbishop of Changanacherry from 1985 until his retirement in 2007 and was also the president of the bishops’ conference from 1994 to 1998.



The Pioneer, a newspaper based in Uttar Pradesh, reported that the prelate played a key role in warding off Communist control of Catholic educational institutions and that he had a “personal rapport” with Pope Benedict for more than 40 years.



The prelate’s funeral was held at the cathedral in Changanacherry (video).

