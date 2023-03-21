Catholic World News

‘The Church never abandoned its people,’ former nuncio recalls on 20th anniversary of Iraq war

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni was apostolic nuncio to Iraq during the American invasion in 2003; he refused to leave Baghdad as the bombs fell. In this interview, he reflects on the Iraq War and its legacy.

