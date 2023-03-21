Catholic World News

Pope praises fairground workers, ‘sowers of smiles’

March 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On March 20, Pope Francis received members of the National Union of Travelling Fairground Workers in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace (photographs).



“The happiness of a child on a merry-go-round is an image of wholesome joy that is part of the memory of every family,” the Pope said. “And I thank you because, in the end, you remind us that we are not made only for work, but also for leisure, and God is happy when we celebrate together as brothers and sisters, in simplicity.”



“You remind us that the path to being happy is simplicity; and also form of entertainment in the open air and in company, the opposite of what we increasingly see today, each person alone with a smartphone or computer, which isolates you from social communication,” Pope Francis added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!