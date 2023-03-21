Catholic World News

Papal prayer for the Ukrainian people, who ‘continue to suffer due to war crimes’

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Brothers and sisters, let us not forget to pray for the battered Ukrainian people, who continue to suffer due to war crimes,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, following his March 19 Angelus address.



The Pope also expressed his closeness to victims of the Guayas earthquake in Ecuador; led a prayer for fathers on St. Joseph’s Day; and congratulated participants in the Rome Marathon, “because, spurred on by Vatican Athletics, you are making this important sporting event an occasion for solidarity in favor of the poorest.”

