Communist agents poisoned famed Polish priest
March 20, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Polish officials have confirmed that Father Franciszek Blachnicki, a famous priest of the Communist era who is a candidate for beatification, was poisoned by government agents.
Father Blachnicki, an Auschwitz survivor and convert to Catholicism, died in 1987 in West Germany. His body was recently exhumed, and toxicology tests confirmed reports that he died of poisoning. He was the founder of the Light-Life movement, which gained 2 million followers under his leadership.
