Papal reflections on Christ’s healing of blind man

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his Sunday Angelus audience on March 19, Pope Francis offered his thoughts on the day’s Gospel story, of Christ’s healing of the blind man, and the ways in which different people reacted.



Some people looked for a reason why the man was blind, suggesting it was punishment for his sins. Others did not believe he was really blind, and thus did not believe in the miracle. The man’s parents, worried about the anger of the synagogue officials, were afraid to say anything. All these cases, the Pope said, show “hearts closed in front of the sign of Jesus: because they seek a culprit, because they do not know how to be surprised, because they do not want to change, because they are blocked by fear.”

