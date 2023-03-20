Catholic World News

Archbishop Sample elected to USCCB executive committee

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (OR), “who is regarded as a theologically ‘conservative’ — influenced primarily by the theology of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope St. John Paul II — joins like-minded bishops on the executive committee, even while the most outspoken American cardinals in recent years, McElroy and Cupich, represent a different theological worldview, and have often claimed a close intellectual alignment with Pope Francis,” according to the report.

