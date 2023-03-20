Catholic World News

Synod of Bishops’ preparatory commission holds 1st meeting

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, recently established a preparatory commission for the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will convene in October 2023 and again in October 2024.



The preparatory commission held its first meeting from March 13 to 16. Members were “told they will read and review all the reports from the continental stage of the synod reflection, assist in preparing the synod working document and help during the synod itself,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

