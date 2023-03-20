Catholic World News

Scripture offers examples of good and bad politics, Pope tells Italian young people

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 18, Pope Francis received young people who are part of the Italian bishops’ Progetto Policoro (description).



The Old Testament examples of Ahab and Joseph, “one negative, the other positive, help us understand what kind of spirituality can fuel politics,” the Pope said to those gathered in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace (photographs). “Your concern should not be electoral consensus or personal success, but involving people, generating entrepreneurship, making dreams flourish, making people feel the beauty of belonging to a community. Participation is the balm on the wounds of democracy.”

