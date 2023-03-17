Catholic World News

Online canon-law resource set back by copyright dispute

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A web site used by canon-law experts has been forced to remove much of its material, after receiving a cease-and-desist order from the Canon Law Society of America, which owns a copyright on the English translation of the Code of Canon Law.



CanonLaw.Ninja was established by Father Paul Hedman, a Minnesota priest, because the only English translation of the Code online was on the Vatican site, and had proven unwieldy for users.



Although the Canon Law Society of America has published its English translation in book form, that book is currently unavailable.





