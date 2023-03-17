Catholic World News

2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism included graffiti “full of hateful, racist, vulgar, and threatening language,” said the principal of one of the vandalized schools in Saskatoon, the largest city in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

