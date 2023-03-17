Catholic World News

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO liable for over $17M

March 17, 2023

Casper Star Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: “Wyoming Catholic College’s former chief financial advisor owes a New York investment company over $17 million after a judge this week signed off an an agreement that will end a lawsuit alleging he provided false documentation of his assets to get a loan, breached his contract and committed fraud,” the report begins.



Paul McCown, the former CFO, was also sentenced to five years in prison.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

