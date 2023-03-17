Catholic World News

Oakland diocese ‘giving strong consideration’ to bankruptcy

March 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Oakland

CWN Editor's Note: “You may have read or heard about a California state law which opened a three-year window for individuals to bring otherwise barred or expired claims for sexual abuse suffered as a child,” Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, wrote in a letter to the faithful.



“Since the closing of the filing window on December 31, 2022, we have been informed there may be approximately 330 lawsuits filed against our diocese ... I want to let you know the Diocese is giving strong consideration to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!