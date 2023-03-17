Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan discusses Catholic revival in the Bronx

March 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on First Things

CWN Editor's Note: The “Jesus in Zion” Revival at Holy Cross Church in the Bronx, “inspired by the Asbury Revival ... kicked off on Ash Wednesday evening with 24/7 adoration and praise and worship, and has been going on ever since,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!