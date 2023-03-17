Catholic World News

North Dakota Supreme Court blocks state pro-life law

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The North Dakota Supreme Court has halted enforcement of a 2007 law banning most abortions. Lawmakers at the time intended the “trigger legislation” to go into effect upon a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.



Criticizing the ruling, Drew Wrigley, the state’s attorney general, said that “North Dakota’s Supreme Court appears to have taken on the role of a legislative body, a role our constitution does not afford them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

