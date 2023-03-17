Catholic World News

USCCB opposes Biden administration’s steep fee increase for religious worker visas

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has proposed steep fee increases for immigration-related documents, including a 121% increase in the application fee for religious worker visas to $1,015.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by Catholic Charities USA and CLINIC (Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc.), urged the administration to modify some of the proposed fee increases.



“We oppose these fee increases because they would disproportionately affect small religious organizations, parishes, and communities that serve charitable functions in our society,” the USCCB stated. “International religious workers provide vital services for the health, well-being, and spiritual nourishment of communities throughout the United States.”

