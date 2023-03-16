Catholic World News

Police warn of potential Islamist attack on Vienna’s churches

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” according to Vienna’s police. “Points of interest have been put under increased guard by regular and special operation police forces, and “police officers are equipped with bulletproof helmets and vests and assault rifles.”



The Archdiocese of Vienna announced that its churches would remain open. “While we were informed by police about the general threat, we were also told that there is no imminent danger for Catholics,” said an archdiocesan spokesman.

