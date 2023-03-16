Catholic World News

Papal message to Latin American congress on abuse prevention

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Abuse remains a “clear and present danger” to the faithful, and poorer dioceses must establish reporting systems, Pope Francis said in a message to the 2nd Latin American congress on abuse prevention.



The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors offered Twitter coverage of the conference.

