Pope appoints new Secretary of Dicastery for Evangelization

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, 62, as the Secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches. A native of Nigeria and a Vatican diplomat, Archbishop Nwachukwu has represented the Holy See at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, since 2019.



Under the 2022 reform of the Roman Curia, the Roman Pontiff himself is the Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization. The Dicastery has two sections, each led by a pro-prefect and assisted by a secretary. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle leads Archbishop Nwachukwu’s section; Archbishop Rino Fisichella leads the Section for Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World.

