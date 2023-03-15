Catholic World News

Pope speaks out against eviction of nuns in Ukraine

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his public audience on March 15, Pope Francis spoke out against a Ukrainian move to oust Russian Orthodox nuns from the Kiev Lavra monastery.



“I ask the warring parties to respect the religious places,” the Pope said. “The nuns and people consecrated to prayer—whatever denomination they belong to—are the support of God’s people.”



Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill had appealed to the Pope to support the nuns.

