Belgian bishop says Pope accepted policy allowing same-sex blessings

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to a meeting of the German Synodal Path, Bishop John Bonny of Antwerp recounted how the Belgian bishops approved a policy opening the door to blessing of same-sex unions.



The Belgian bishops’ policy gave diocesan bishops the final say on such blessings. But the Flemish bishops chose to adopt a common policy, and issued a statement supporting the blessings.



Bishop Bonny said that the Flemish bishops discussed the issue with Pope Francis, and he said: “This is your decision. I can understand this.” He said that the Pope was most concerned that the Flemish bishops had all agreed on the policy.



The Vatican has not offered any public comment on the Flemish bishops’ policy.

