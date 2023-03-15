Catholic World News

Historic building near Vatican to become Four Seasons hotel

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The building is part of the headquarters of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. The Wall Street Journal offers additional details of the 30-year lease of the property.

