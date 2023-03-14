Catholic World News

300 attacks on US Catholic churches since 2020

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalization of a parish church in Connecticut this past weekend was the 300th act of violence against an American Catholic church since May 2020, Catholic Vote reports.



In more than a dozen instances, pro-abortion radicals disrupted a Mass, the group notes. The disruption of a religious service is a violation of the federal FACE act: the same legislation that is being used by federal prosecutors to pursue pro-life activists.



Brian Burch, the president of CatholicVote, said: “Our second Catholic president has shown a reckless disregard for the Church in America,” as the attacks on Catholic churches and institutions go unpunished.

