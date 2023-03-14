Catholic World News

Cardinal paid consultant for public-relations work, witness says

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu paid a “security consultant,” Cecilia Marogna, thousands of euros to do public-relations work for him, according to a controversial Italian publicist.



Francesca Chaouqui, who was convicted in the Vatileaks scandal, told the Italian journal La Verita that Marogna was not engaged to secure the release of a kidnapped nun, as previously reported. Instead, Marogna sought the help of a British firm to provide media relations for the cardinal.



Both Cardinal Becciu and Marogna face charges of misappropriating funds, in the landmark financial trial now before a Vatican tribunal.



Chaouqui’s role in the case is complicated. Once hired by Cardinal Becciu as a consultant, she later turned against him. She reportedly volunteered to help prosecutors prepare their case against the cardinal, and had earlier warned the cardinal that she knew “things that could get you in serious trouble.” Last December it emerged that she had helped a key witness, Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, to prepare his testimony, which was damaging to the cardinal.

