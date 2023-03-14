Catholic World News

20 years after US invasion, Iraq still suffers, prelate says

March 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako reports that twenty years after the first US military intervention in Iraq, the country’s people are still suffering from the consequences.



The people of Iraq were initially happy with the removal of Saddam Hussein and the promise of democratic rule, Cardinal Sako recalled. “However, in a short time, the climate changed,” he said, as open borders allowed Islamic fundamentalists to gain influence, and there was no effective central government to maintain stability.



“The power vacuum that has been created has been filled by Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other Islamic parties,” the Iraqi prelate told AsiaNews. “Iraq is a rich but weak nation, in which everyone has been able to steal more or less undisturbed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!