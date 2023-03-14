Catholic World News

New Orleans nun condemns ‘ironclad pro-life laws’

March 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Times-Picayune

CWN Editor's Note: “I am very concerned as ironclad pro-life laws are being implemented.” Sister Jeanne Moore, OP, wrote in the New Orleans newspaper. “How many women will die? How will ‘we, the people,’ provide for the children of mothers who can’t adequately foster their growth?”



Sister Moore is former vice president of the Eucharistic Ministers of St. Dominic and a former board member of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious. She is now a Dominican Sister of Peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!