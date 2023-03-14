Catholic World News

Vatican coverage of 10th anniversary of papal election

March 14, 2023

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s news outlets have offered extensive coverage of the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis’s election.



Andrea Tornielli (editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication) and Andrea Monda (editor of L’Osservatore Romano) explained that “we at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication wondered how best we could celebrate this anniversary across our various media outlets. Gradually, an idea that emerged which was not so much of us talking about Pope Francis, but of giving space to what his testimony and his Magisterium have provoked or are helping to promote.”



The Vatican newspaper has published additional testimonies in Italian from a wide variety of people, from religious leaders, to a Holocaust survivor, to a Congolese survivor of sexual assault in war.

