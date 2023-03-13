Catholic World News

British chaplain dismissed for answering questions on Christian marriage

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic hospital chaplain has sued the National Health Service, saying that he was dismissed from his post for answering questions about Church teaching on marriage.



Father Patrick Pullicino came under scrutiny after a homosexual patient, who was planning to marry his partner, asked what the Catholic Church would say about that plan. After being reprimanded and ultimately ousted because he accurately conveyed the Church’s teaching, the priests said that he was convinced the NHS was not “prepared to tolerate having a chaplain on site who would not affirm what the Catholic church teaches to be sin.”



In a letter about the case, a representative of the NHS said that the commitment to diversity “takes precedence over religious belief.”

