Virginia judge: treat frozen embryos as ‘goods or chattels’

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a divorced couple’s dispute over the possession of frozen embryos, a Virginia judge has ruled that: “As there is no prohibition on the sale of human embryos, they may be valued and sold, and thus may be considered ‘goods or chattels.’”



In reaching his decision Judge Richard Gardiner invoked a law from before Emancipation, governing the ownership of slaves.

