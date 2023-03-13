Catholic World News

Santa Rosa diocese to file for bankruptcy in wake of nearly 200 sex abuse suits

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Now, facing at least 160 new cases, with excess property depleted, with insurance for many of the years either non-existent or exhausted, it is impossible to see any way forward without recourse to the bankruptcy protections our country makes available,” Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa (CA) said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

