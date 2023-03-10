Catholic World News

German Synodal Path approves same-sex blessings

March 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The assembly of Germany’s Synodal Path voted on March 10 to approve church blessings for same-sex couples, setting up a clear confrontation with the Vatican.



By an overwhelming vote of 176 to 14 (with 12 abstentions), the delegates adopted a resolution calling upon the Church to bless homosexual alliances. The bishops participating in the assembly also supported the measure, by a 38-9 vote.



The resolution calls for bishops to “allow blessing ceremonies in their dioceses for couples who love each other but to whom sacramental marriage is not accessible or who do not see themselves at a point of entering into a sacramental marriage.” This directly contradicts a 2021 Vatican statement that “the Church does not have, and cannot have, the power to bless unions of persons of the same sex.”

