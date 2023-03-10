Catholic World News

Papal correspondence undermines Becciu defense at Vatican trial

March 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In the Vatican’s landmark financial-misconduct trial, the tribunal heard evidence on March 9 that appeared severely damaging to the defense of Cardinal Angelo Becciu.



Prosecutors introduced letters that Pope Francis had written to Cardinal Becciu before the trial began. The Pontiff told the cardinal that he would not invoke the pontifical secret to prevent disclosure of Becciu’s business dealings. The Pope also said that he had been concerned about Becciu’s plans for a London real-estate exchange, which ultimately caused serious losses for the Vatican. Cardinal Becciu has sought to persuade the court that Pope Francis authorized his investment decisions.



In separate testimony the same day, the former head of the Vatican police said that Cardinal Becciu had been particularly anxious to avoid public disclosure of his dealings with Cecilia Marogna, a security expert who received lucrative contracts from the Secretariat of State while Becciu served there. Marogna—who is also a defendant in the trial—has said that Cardinal Becciu enlisted her to put together dossiers of personal information on other Vatican officials.



Two other witnesses who were scheduled to appear—Becciu’s brother and a priest who is friendly with the family—failed to appear before the Vatican tribunal, apparently because they are facing charges in an Italian court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!