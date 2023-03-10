Catholic World News

Religious leaders fleeing Nicaragua

March 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: More than 50 religious leaders have left Nicaragua in the past five years, human-rights advocates report. That figure does not include the religious figures among the 222 political prisoners who were exiled in February.



The exodus of religious leaders has been caused by repressive measures introduced by the Ortega government, which has been particularly strict in squashing religious resistance to its authoritarian rule.

