Catholic World News

Leading Kenyan bishop: LBGTQ ideology ‘seeks to destroy life’

March 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Kenya have decried a court ruling that permitted the registration of LGBTQ political lobbying groups.



“We fault the determination of the Supreme Court of Kenya and declare it as an effort to towards the promotion of the LGBTQ ideology which seeks to destroy life,” said Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde of Mombasa, chairman of the bishops’ conference. “It is an attack on humanity. This ideology is an attempt to undermine the family and cultural values which are rooted in the very nature of humankind.”



“It also undermines the dignity of life which is at the core of our beliefs as a nation,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!