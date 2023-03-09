Catholic World News

Pope reflects on industrial accidents

March 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 9 with an Italian group that provides insurance of industrial accidents, and remarked: “A person’s health cannot be exchanged for a few extra euros or someone’s individual interest.”



The Pope also observed that recent months have seen an increase in the number of accidents involving women, “reminding us that the full protection of women in the workplace has not yet been achieved.”



He went on to say that “the clear separation of family and work environments has had negative consequences not only on the family, but also on the work culture.”

