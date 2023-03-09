Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy contradicts Pope Francis on Eucharistic coherence, Bishop Paprocki says

March 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield (IL) commented on Cardinal Robert McElroy’s latest essay.



“I think it’s very convenient to try to hide behind Pope Francis and say, ‘Well, if you disagree with me, you’re really disagreeing with Pope Francis,’” said Bishop Paprocki. “But I think the reality is contrary to that.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!