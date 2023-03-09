Catholic World News

Priests give fragment of shipwrecked migrant boat to Pope

March 09, 2023

Ten days after the Calabria migrant boat disaster, Pope Francis received Father Mirko Pollinzi and Father Francesco Gentile, two priests from the area.

The priests gave him a fragment of the shipwrecked boat.

The priests spoke of the profound sense of sadness in the area and said that local residents found consolation in Stations of the Cross that were celebrated on the beach using wood from the boat.

