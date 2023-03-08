Catholic World News

Cardinal Kasper again cautions against German schism

March 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Korazym (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Kasper has renewed his criticism of the German bishops’ Synodal Path, telling an interviewer that “you cannot reinvent the Church.”



The former president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity acknowledged that his fellow German bishops have insisted that they do not want to promote schism. “But one can also stumble into a schism,” he said. He urged the German bishops to “take seriously the questions that come from other episcopal conferences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!