Vatican II highlights zeal for evangelization, Pope tells audience

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on March 8, Pope Francis spoke about the teching of Vatican II on evangelization, emphasizing that the missionary work of the Church should be done as a community service.



The Pope reminded his audience that the first council in Church history, the Council of Jerusalem, also focused on evangelization. “There is a bridge between the first and last Council, under the banner or evangelization, a bridge whose architect is the Holy Spirit,” he said.

