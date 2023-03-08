Catholic World News

Delaware diocese: confessional seal is not negotiable

March 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a legislative proposal that would require priests to report child abuse, even if they learned about it during a sacramental confession, the Diocese of Wilmington said that the confessional seal is “non-negotiable.”



“No Catholic priest or bishop would ever break the seal of confession under any circumstances,” the diocese said in a March 7 statement, adding that any priest who does violate the seal incurs the penalty of excommunication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!