UN calls for release of imprisoned Nicaraguan bishop

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called upon Nicaragua to release 37 political prisoners, including Bishop Rolando Alvarez.



The UN statement cites multiple violations of human rights and of Nicaragua’s own laws in the detention of political prisoners, many of whom have been stripped of their citizenship rights.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

