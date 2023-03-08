Catholic World News

French bishops’ group proposes change to Catechism’s teaching on homosexuality

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A group of French bishops has “proposed to the Pope a reformulation of the paragraphs of the Catechism of the Catholic Church concerning homosexuality,” La Croix reported.



Archbishop Hervé Giraud of Sens-Auxerre said that “the process of reconsidering homosexuality in the French Roman Catholic Church has been ongoing since the ad limina visit to Rome in 2021,” according to a report by Christian Network Europe, an online news portal.



“Since then, several bishops have been working on revising the doctrine. Archbishop Giraud says these proposals ‘must obviously be examined by the competent dicastery and submitted to the discernment of the Pope.’”

