Chinese province’s new ‘Smart Religion’ app requires faithful to register to attend worship services

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Religious believers in Henan (map) “must make online reservations before they can attend services in churches, mosques, or Buddhist temples,” according to the report.

