Bishops add some spiritual ‘meat’ to St. Patrick’s Day dispensations

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At least 80 US bishops have dispensed the faithful of their dioceses from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17.



However, at least 25 bishops (map) have issued commutations rather than dispensations—meaning that the faithful are required to substitute a specified form of penance if they choose to eat meat on the Friday in Lent.

