Catholic World News

Steubenville bishop bans traditional Latin Mass at Franciscan University, effective immediately

March 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “I spoke with [Bishop Jeffrey Monforton] multiple times hoping we could work out a way to continue offering the traditional Latin Mass at Franciscan University for the many students, faculty, and staff with a special love for this ancient form of the sacred liturgy,” said Father Dave Pivonka, TOR, the university’s president. “Bishop Monforton remains convinced, however, that this decision is best for our diocese.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!