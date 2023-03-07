Catholic World News

Rupnik reported concelebrating Mass despite ban

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marko Rupnik reportedly concelebrated Mass at a Roman basilica on Sunday, despite disciplinary restrictions barring him from “any public ministerial and sacramental activity.”



The influential Jesuit artist, who has been accused of abusing numerous women religious and abusing the confessional, also spoke about his artistic work to a group at the Lateran basilica in January, again in apparent violation of an order that he “may not engage in any public artistic activity, especially in relation to religious structures.”

