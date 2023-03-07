Catholic World News

Irish prime minster: children in primary school should be taught about transgenderism

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After Roderic O’Gorman, Ireland’s Children’s Minister, said the nation’s Children’s Minister, called for transgender education for elementary school children, the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association said that “we should not prematurely introduce children to complex and sensitive topics around which there is no scientific or medical consensus.”



Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who has a male domestic partner, has lent his support to his cabinet minister’s proposal.

