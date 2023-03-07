Catholic World News

African Synodal continental assembly concludes

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The African Synodal Continental Assembly has concluded in Ethiopia. In their final statement, participants described the “African Synodal Family” as “a Church that stretches out, and includes all our differences, diversity, tensions and forces; welcomes others and makes room for their diversity; empties herself, but without losing the foundations and fundamentals of our faith; and a Church that can move.”

